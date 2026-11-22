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AZ saw off Sparta Rotterdam fairly comfortably on Sunday. Leeroy Echteld's side fell behind to an Isaac Babadi goal, but equalised within two minutes and pulled clear after the break to win 5-1. AZ move above Feyenoord into fourth, while Sparta sit 14th.

Sparta had started brightly. Babadi, heavily criticised at half-time , opened the scoring at Het Kasteel after a quarter of an hour. The PSV loanee cut inside and saw his saveable shot slip under Jari De Busser: 1-0.

The lead lasted barely two minutes. Ro-Zangelo Daal created the chance down the left and Matéo Chávez fired into the far corner.

The first half offered little else, with few chances for either side. AZ raised the tempo after the break and soon took a 1-2 lead. Stengs collected a pass from former Sparta player Ayoub Oufkir in his stride and slotted home with his weaker right foot: 1-2.

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AZ struck again almost immediately. Chávez found Dave Kwakman in space in midfield, and Kwakman drove a firm shot into the net from distance.

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Sparta briefly threatened through Andrej Kostic. The substitute's shot went via De Busser onto the top of the crossbar, while a goal by Daal at the other end was ruled out for a foul by Mexx Meerdink.

Just over ten minutes after his disallowed goal, Daal had his chance to celebrate. The winger scored from a Chávez pass, giving Chávez two assists to go with his goal.

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With just under a quarter of an hour left, Sparta captain Bruno Martins Indi received a second yellow card, and therefore a red, for a rather clumsy foul.

Down to ten men, Sparta conceded once more in the closing stages. Wassim Bouziane crossed and Seiya Maikuma finished neatly at the far post: 1-5.