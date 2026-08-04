AZ have major news about Wouter Goes a few days after triumph over PSV

Wouter Goes has committed his future to AZ. The Alkmaar club announced through their official channels that the centre-back has extended his contract by two years and is now tied down until mid-2030.

Goes swapped Ajax's youth academy for AZ's in 2016 and will have had no regrets about that decision. The defender has grown into a key player at the AFAS Stadion.

The Amsterdam native, now 22, made his AZ first-team debut at the start of 2023 and has since become impossible to leave out of the defence.

So far, Goes has made 125 appearances for AZ's first team. Coach Leeroy Echteld had already let slip on Sunday that good news was on the way. "Goes is, if all goes well, very advanced in the negotiations to stay at the club."

Speaking through AZ's club channels, Goes said: "For me, the most important thing was that I feel I can continue to develop here, both as a player and as a person." "I grew up here and ultimately became a man here. I am very grateful to the club for that."

He added: "I want to be an example every day for the younger players and take on more and more responsibility. We have a good group with many lads from our own academy and I hope we can make something very special of it together," Goes said.

Meanwhile, there is an expectation that Peer Koopmeiners will also stay longer. The midfielder, who was still the subject of concrete interest from Club Brugge, is currently under contract until mid-2028.

As for Goes' partner in central defence, Alexandre Penetra has already left the AFAS Stadion. The Portuguese defender has joined Turkish side Çorum FK on loan, and they have also secured an option to buy.