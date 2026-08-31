Ayase Ueda bids an emotional farewell to Feyenoord: 'Thank you for everything, it was wonderful'

Ayase Ueda has officially left Feyenoord for Lille OSC. The Rotterdam club confirmed the move on Monday evening through their official channels. In France, the Japanese forward has signed a contract until mid-2030.

"It means a lot to me to leave Feyenoord after all the wonderful moments I have experienced here with everyone," Ueda said on the Rotterdam club's website. "I can only express my gratitude."

"For the faith and trust that the supporters and people at the club have always had in me. And for everything I was able to show over the past season. I am happy that I was able to finish it with the top scorer title at Feyenoord and that last Sunday I was able to feel one more time what it is like to score at De Kuip."

"What the years at this club have given me is unforgettable. I hope we cross paths again someday and that I will get to hear once more the song the supporters always sang for me. Thank you for everything, it was wonderful."

Feyenoord signed Ueda from Cercle Brugge in 2023. He went on to make 112 official appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and providing 7 assists.

Last season, he finished as top scorer in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie with 25 goals. On Sunday afternoon, he was still in action at De Kuip against ADO Den Haag. Ueda scored and helped Feyenoord to a 2-2 draw.

De Telegraaf had earlier reported a transfer fee of at least twenty million euros, but according to, among others, Voetbal International, Fabrizio Romano and L'Équipe, the figure is significantly lower. Those three sources put it at fifteen million euros.