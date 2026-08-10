Away from Rodri and Álvarez: Barcelona chase the "urgent deal"

Barcelona have reached a decisive phase in their summer rebuild. Sporting director Deco is aiming to wrap up two major deals over the next 48 hours, all while hunting for a top-class centre-back to fill the void left by Ronald Araujo's move to Liverpool.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Deco hopes to complete the transfer of Spain's Rodri from Manchester City by Wednesday at the latest. The deal for Argentina's Julian Alvarez from the same club could be concluded within 48 hours, part of an ambitious plan to strengthen the squad before the new season kicks off.

The green light to sign a defender

Deco has given the green light to sign a world-class centre-back after confirming Araujo's departure to Liverpool. Talks are already under way with several players.

With only three weeks left before the window closes, the plan is to complete the defensive line with this final reinforcement before the end of the month.

Academy player Alvaro Cortes remains on the table as an internal alternative. Barcelona will only settle for him if no genuinely tempting opportunity emerges in the market.

Without Uruguay's Araujo, Barcelona will begin the season with Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Christensen and Eric Garcia at the heart of the defence. German coach Hansi Flick is keen to deploy Eric as a left-back, a complementary option to Kounde.

The most difficult option

Argentina's Cristian Romero, the Tottenham defender, tops Barcelona's list of defensive targets. Sources in Argentina rule out any agreement at present, though, with the player holding offers from Arsenal and Inter Milan while negotiations with Atletico Madrid are very advanced.

The main problem lies in the transfer fee. Tottenham are asking for a little over 40 million euros to let him go, and completely rule out a loan.

Romero prefers a move to Barcelona, and his agents have been told of all the players who could leave the club. Yet no concrete step has been taken so far, and Barcelona could be greatly delayed in resolving the matter.

A complicated option

Spain's Aymeric Laporte, the Athletic Bilbao defender, was another strongly proposed option. His agents claim the release clause in his contract is low, though the Basque club categorically deny this. Barcelona want no complications here, especially with relations already severely damaged by the attempt to sign Nico Williams earlier last summer.

Should a clear option for Laporte emerge and the price be pinned down, the Catalan club could submit an official offer. The current situation, though, points to potential complications that could obstruct the deal.

Strict criteria for signings

Numerous offers have landed on the Catalan club's desk, especially from Premier League players who could leave on loan at the end of the window.

Flick and Deco have set specific and strict specifications. They will only make a signing if the player arrives in a good financial situation and is capable of competing strongly for a starting place.