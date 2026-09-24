Away from Mbappé's selfishness and Yamal's claims: another player deserves the Ballon d'Or!

Three players dominate this year's Ballon d'Or race. One is trying to talk his way to the award, another has been dragged into the same game of statements, and a third delivered a season that leaves me baffled as to how he could possibly not win it.

The first is Kylian Mbappé, the second Lamine Yamal, and the third Harry Kane.

Mbappé chose to wage a war of words. He spoke about the award more than once, insisting he feels capable of winning it and placing it among his near-term goals, before it reached the point where he announced he would vote for himself!

From my point of view, this is not self-confidence. Confidence is required of any great player, but it has turned into a degree of selfishness. Mbappé treats the Ballon d'Or like a personal election campaign, as if repeating talk of his entitlement will make his season better than it actually was, or improve his team's current miserable situation.

What is even more provocative is that this discourse comes from a player who is supposedly one of Real Madrid's biggest stars, the illustrious club that ended last season without a major title. Instead of the question inside the white corridors being: why did Real Madrid not achieve what was expected of them? the question has become: why isn't Mbappé getting the Ballon d'Or? Real Madrid's situation has become a side detail, as if losing titles does not matter to the French star so long as his personal tally of goals gives him fresh material to talk about the award.

I am not talking about reading what goes on inside Mbappé's head, but rather about the image he has created for himself through his statements.

Christophe Dugarry, one of France's heroes at the 1998 World Cup, criticised this manner of demanding an individual award. He attacked the shifting of the conversation from the team and the titles to personal glory.

He did not deny Mbappé's value, but he saw the way the player presents himself for the award as childish and pitiful.

That criticism strikes at the heart of the problem.

Mbappé wants the Ballon d'Or to be his title when he is asked about the absence of trophies, and he ignores that the value of any season cannot be reduced to the number of goals a player has scored, but to his value and impact.

And if it were only a matter of numbers, then why shouldn't Harry Kane be the winner?

Kane scored 73 goals with Bayern Munich and England in a single season, the second highest scoring rate for a player in a European season since the start of the century after Lionel Messi. He won the European Golden Shoe, scored 36 goals in the German league, 61 goals with Bayern in all competitions, and added six goals with England at the World Cup.

But even these numbers do not explain Kane's full value.

It is here specifically that I see many people doing him an injustice when they reduce his season to a number of goals.

Kane is not just a striker who finishes the attack, he is a player who starts it too. He drops back to receive the ball, links the team's lines, opens up spaces with his movement, draws in defenders, and passes at the moment that allows his teammates to move into more dangerous areas.

In the German league alone, Kane created 39 chances for Bayern, an exceptional number for a central striker, and this did not come at the expense of his scoring. It happened in parallel with him scoring 36 goals in the competition.

This is precisely what makes me lean towards choosing Kane. He does not make himself better at the expense of his teammates.

Rather, he makes his teammates better with him.

When Kane drops back, he opens up space for whoever comes from the flank.

Pull the heart of the defence with him, and the path opens up for another player.

Receiving the ball between the lines, he does not always look for the moment that adds a goal to his statistics, but rather for the pass that makes the whole attack more dangerous.

That is why his impact does not appear only in the number of his goals and assists, but in the shape of the team when he is present.

Bayern themselves described him as a striker who combines scoring and playmaking, who drops back to receive the ball, creates spaces for his teammates, and helps in pressing and tracking back when the team needs him.

Then comes the part that makes the comparison with Mbappé more troubling for the Frenchman.

Kane did all of this without turning the Ballon d'Or into a personal cause.

He did not need to tell the world he would vote for himself.

He did not need to repeat that he is capable of winning.

He did not make every interview a new platform to defend his entitlement.

After a season in which he scored 73 goals, he simply said that the decision was in the hands of the voters, and that his focus had turned to the next season and what he could achieve with his club and his national team.

This is the difference between a player who chases the award and a player who chases performance.

As for Lamine Yamal, he has all the respect for his technical level with Barcelona this season, which he crowned with the award for best player in La Liga.

The talented youngster delivered a stunning season with Barcelona, and showed once again that he is an exceptional player, as well as gathering striking attacking numbers and contributing intensely and brilliantly to his team's title.

Then he was crowned World Cup champion with Spain.. but

His file in this respect was never perfect, especially since his individual impact in the global tournament did not come close to half the level he showed with Barcelona, for many reasons, the most important being that he suffered a serious injury before the World Cup.

But Yamal too fell into the same trap of statements.

This is even more regrettable, because he could simply have let his talent, his numbers and his titles speak for him.

At first, Yamal tried to present a different image.

He spoke of not needing to ask journalists to vote for him, as if he wanted to say he was not part of the campaign of statements that Mbappé was waging.

Then things changed. At first he said that he and Mbappé were the best players in the world.

He said he deserves the Ballon d'Or this year because of what he achieved.

Later interviews saw him return to explain why he sees his style of play as his biggest argument for winning the award.

Here I strongly disagree with him, not because he does not deserve to be a candidate, but because I would have preferred him to leave the answer to the pitch.

When you are nineteen years old and possess this talent, you do not need to declare that you are one of the best players in the world.

And when you are world champion, league champion, and possess wonderful numbers, you do not need to enter yourself into a battle of "I deserve it more than the rest".

It is better to leave others to say that about you.

In the end, Yamal did not become less talented because of his statements, but he became, like Mbappé, part of a war of words that the Spaniard did not need in the first place.

Most importantly, Yamal's talk of his entitlement does not solve the fundamental problem: the World Cup was a huge collective success for Spain, but the player's individual impact in the tournament was not as strong as it appeared with Barcelona.

This is a point that must factor into the assessment of the season, just as titles and numbers do.

After all of that, I do not see belittling Yamal as necessary to defend Kane.

Nor do I see ignoring Mbappé's numbers as logical.

But when I put everything on the table, the picture becomes clear.

Mbappé scored a lot, but he asks us to focus on his goals and forget the rest of the picture.

Yamal delighted the world and delivered a huge performance, but he did not impose himself to the same degree in every stage of the season.

As for Kane, he gathered almost everything, and was among the best on every level and in every tournament.

He scored, he created, he opened up spaces, he raised the level of his colleagues (and Bellingham at the World Cup is a fine example for you), he led the attack, he was the first to track back in defence, he won titles, he shone with his national team.

And after all that he did not fill the world with shouting to convince us that he deserves the award.

Here the identity of the Ballon d'Or winner becomes, in my opinion, tied to a very simple question: who delivered the most complete season?

If that is really the question, then Harry Kane has an answer that is very hard to ignore.

Mbappé can talk about the Ballon d'Or until he tires.

And Yamal can amaze us with his talent until the last moment.

But Kane did something more important..

He made football itself talk about him.