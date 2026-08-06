Awaiting the official offer: Barcelona star gives Paris the green light to sign him

Ferran Torres has decided his future. The Barcelona striker has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain, with official talks between the two clubs set to begin in the coming days.

According to Sport, the Spain international has given the Saint-Germain board the green light to open formal negotiations with Barcelona, won over by the sporting project laid out to him by coach Luis Enrique.

Torres had already dropped hints about his willingness to try something new, insisting that every option stays open in football, particularly if an offer arrives that matches his ambitions on both the sporting and financial fronts.

The talks between player and club didn't spring up overnight. They began weeks ago, with Enrique playing a key part in persuading the Barcelona forward to move to the European champions, promising him a central role in the team's plans.

Torres told Saint-Germain officials of his decision before his summer holiday ended. That prompted the French club to act again and open channels with Barcelona, ready to table an official offer and get the deal over the line.

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Barcelona have made clear they want to keep the player. Even so, the board won't stand in the way of any big financial offer, given the need to improve their finances and fund other moves this window.

All of this unfolds as Barcelona push to strengthen their attack. They are still waiting on developments over a move for Argentina's Julian Alvarez, and selling Torres could hand the Catalan board greater flexibility to land their targets.

Paris Saint-Germain, for their part, want to rebuild their forward line after Randal Kolo Muani's departure to Juventus. That deal brought in cash that could now help fund the Torres signing.

Every party now understands where the deal stands. All want it settled before the Spain internationals return to Barcelona training next week, which means negotiations could accelerate sharply in the coming days once Paris Saint-Germain submit their official offer.