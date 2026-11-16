Auteri: “Today we’ll meet with the club and have a pizza to talk about our own matters”

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After the Bari-Foggia derby, Foggia manager Gaetano Auteri said Foggia had gone ahead through Del Sole, conceded three goals in nine minutes and pulled one back through Seck in stoppage time.

The two mistakes. “We played the game with character and quality,” Auteri said. “But then sometimes we miss the moment to strike. At 0-1, after a really great move, Touré had a chance to score, but instead he controlled the ball and practically played it back into the six-yard box. Then, in the space of six minutes, two mistakes: a lapse of concentration at a corner that was not even taken particularly well, because it came in at mid-height, and the second goal. In the space of six minutes the game was turned on its head, and that takes an emotional toll. But the team kept doing those things. I was very angry about the third goal, though, because in our eagerness to try to get back into the game, we lost some of our balance in the move that led to it. We left midfield empty while building our attack and did not adjust Gallo’s position; he, too, was caught up in the rush.”

The tension. “I would say,” the Foggia manager continued, “that tension generally does not help. Tension does not help a footballer, because it inhibits them. In my career, I have never known players who, under pressure, can be free, clear-headed and calm in their decisions. So we need to reset and calm down. I’m not asking anyone for help. If someone wants to give it to us, someone who cares, they will; we are here for everyone, working towards the same objective. At the moment we are struggling, and we are struggling in objective terms, because when we look at the matches, they become almost impossible to explain. But everything can be explained: clearly Bari are a team with a very high level of individual quality, very high, because they have players of stature technically, physically, in their reading of the game, in temperament and in their decisiveness too. Because they did not have that many shots at our goal, even in the second half when we tried everything. We conceded three or four corners and got our reading of a two-against-one situation with Secaf wrong, giving them a bit of space, but fortunately we closed it down. This is the kind of moment we are in; the only remedy is work.”

The club. “I’m always in contact with the owners,” the manager continued. “We already spoke yesterday. They are the first to be disappointed, but we are disappointed too, because we cannot be happy; we lie awake at night over it. But we try always to remain calm and aware, because, I repeat, this is a good group. They do not deserve to be criticised, because they are all good lads, very good lads, decent people. These lads do not have any slyness about them, so I think they are worth supporting.

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We are struggling, yes, but not in theory: it does not take much to turn things around, does it? If today we had not done all the things I have described, we would have played the same very good game but with a result to show for it. So a calm state of mind is fundamental.

Next matches SCA Serie C 06:30 FOG

I’m always in contact with the owners. Now I have to leave tomorrow, unfortunately — I say unfortunately because I would have preferred to stay in Foggia; we’re training tomorrow morning, too — but there is this Panchina d’Oro e d’Argento event at Coverciano that all the managers have to attend. So I’ll take a train on Monday evening and return to Foggia. We have also made plans to talk a little about our own matters and to meet up. I saw Antonio De Vitto; we’ll have a pizza together. But it’s not about eating pizza: we’ll discuss matters of our own that are in our interests. If someone wants to find a scapegoat, there could be many, but I think that does harm.”

Supporting the lads. “At the moment,” Auteri continued, “we are struggling, and the lads need a bit of support. Will we find it? Good. If we don’t, we still have to manage on our own, because that’s how it has to be. And so, since I was talking about showing character, I gave Smeraldi, who is a talented player born in 2007, a bit of a shake-up, and he played a different game. I challenged him mentally, quite harshly too, because at a certain point you have to be a man, not a child. He responded and played a great game. He was really consistent, impossible to stop when he got involved in the play, always precise and determined. He had a great match; he was back to being the player he was at the start of the season. I hope we can all keep going, but I repeat: we need a bit of calm. As I said earlier, tension inhibits you.”