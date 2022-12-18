"Facilities, connectivity and infrastructure" - Australia legend Tim Cahill feels Qatar have raised the bar for World Cups

Tim Cahill praised Qatar for hosting the 2022 World Cup successfully and suggested that they have raised the bar for the future editions.

Cahill praises host Qatar

'O ne of the best World Cups'

Qatar safest country in the World

WHAT HAPPENED? The Socceroos legend, who has been living in Qatar for a while as the Chief Sports Officer of Aspire Academy, had accompanied the Australian national team as their head of delegation at the World Cup and was left awestruck with the facilities that Qatar had provided.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Goal about his experience of being associated with the World Cup in Qatar, Cahill said, "Look I am lucky enough to live in Qatar and see the growth and the delivery of this World Cup. I have been a part of it as an executive, as an ambassador and also as a fan. When you look at this World Cup, you see how connected everyone is. You see two, three games in a day, you see logistically it's been unbelievable.

"You see the stadiums, you see the state of the art. The one thing for me is I have never seen better training facilities ever. I have played in four World Cups. The high performance, the detail, the fan experience, the stadium experience, the fan zones, the events, and the acts.

"As much as going into the detail when you going to the camp, I managed the Australian national team as head of the delegation and when you come inside, coffee shop, player's lounge. The training pitches, you can play golf on. You know one of the training pitches of FIFA standards was replicated at one of the stadiums we played at.

"So the level of detail, they have the facilities, they have the infrastructure, now you talking about airports, now you are talking about population, now you talking about getting to games. I have been to 20 games. I know for a fact I won't be able to get to 20 games across three countries. It would be a different flavour, so many different things.

"So, the experience of this World Cup for me, after playing in four, is been one of the best. As a player when you ask the players what's the most important thing in a World Cup. What was your experience like as a player on and off the park, but first on the park, from the landing at the airport? Then you say something to the fans. And then you have that understanding okay, this is the level that I need to reach to join the standards."

He also added, "And the standards that the FIFA have created, for hosting a World Cup are very high. And it's been a very connected World Cup because it is in like the centre. Australia is only 15 hours, certain parts of America is 15 hours, India is around the corner, Europe is around the corner, England, and South America. So you have seen how amazing it is and you have seen full stadiums. And it will be for this next World Cup but like every World Cup, the spotlight is now on three other countries."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Australian captain also spoke about the passion for football across Qatar and praised their abilities as a host.

He said, "When you host an Arab Cup and you see the passion for football, I think people don't really realise the passion in this region for this game. The investment in this region for the game. Not only here but the neighbouring countries. And just because you are not the best at it doesn't mean you can't be a participant.

"Football is dominated by Europe, dominated by South America even the history shows that's who wins all the tournaments. But to be able to host over 600 events from 2010 till now shows that there's been a real purpose to try and deliver the best on and off the park."

Questions were raised on the feasibility of a winter World Cup prior to the tournament, but Cahill felt that the timing of the tournament actually helped the European countries.

He opined, "So has it been a fair World Cup? Yeah, for sure it has. Because everyone's had seven training sessions leading into this World Cup. Has the schedule and timing been affected? In my opinion, no. It's actually helped the European teams.

"It's a World Cup where, when I played in four World Cups, I'd finish the seasons, some seasons 50 games, some seasons 30 maybe more. I'd have a two-week break then I'd come back and have a mini pre-season. And the fatigue, mentally, physically, and knowing that you have to get up for the biggest show on earth."

He further added, "You don't know it until you come here and you see it, you feel it and you are part of it. You are like 'Hey I am coming back to Qata'r. I am probably going to bring my family, I have really enjoyed it. It is the safest country in the world. It has been amazing. The hospitality, the culture, the food, the experience. And so that's what part of the legacy is. The legacy is the way people live here and appreciate the level of detail of what's going on in this World Cup."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

QSC

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Argentina and France will square it off in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday for the ultimate prize.