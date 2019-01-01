Aurier dropped as Wanyama makes Tottenham's Champions League trip to Olympiacos

The Ivory Coast international did not travel with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's men for Wednesday's fixture in Athens

Serge Aurier is a notable omission from Hotspur's squad for their opener against Olympiacos.

Spurs will take on the Greek giants at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday without the Ivorian defender who provided two assists in their 4-0 win over on Saturday.

A behind-the-scenes look at day one of our visit to Athens...#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/WdDvv5TFXP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 17, 2019

After failing to secure a move away from London in the European transfer window, Aurier returned to Mauricio Pochettino's team in style.

It was the 26-year-old's first appearance in the Premier League this season and he will have to wait for his maiden game in the Champions League this term.

Meanwhile, captain Victor Wanyama was part of Tottenham's travelling party that left London on Tuesday as he hopes to play his first game of the season in Athens.