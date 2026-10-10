Augsburg-Bayern record-breaker: Fellhauer scores the fastest goal in Bundesliga history

A historic afternoon for Manuel Neuer and a dream one for Robin Fellhauer. The Augsburg midfielder wrote his name into German football history by scoring the fastest goal ever recorded in Bundesliga history during the home match against Bayern Munich.





THE INCIDENT - Bayern had barely kicked off when it happened. Manuel Neuer made a mess of the backpass played towards him, his clearance went straight to Fellhauer, and the Augsburg holding midfielder needed no second invitation as he coolly slotted the ball into the net. The German league officially confirmed the time of the goal at just eight seconds