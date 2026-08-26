Auckland FC coach Pedro Moreira couldn't hide his admiration for Al-Ahli's strength after his New Zealand side slipped to a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday evening in Jeddah, in the opening match of both teams' 2026 Intercontinental Cup for Clubs campaign.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat fired Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli into the second round of the tournament, the hard-fought 1-0 win over their guests settling the first-round clash at the Al-Inma Stadium.

The Portuguese coach admitted his side had faced a fearsome opponent. "Al-Ahli's performance under their new coach was good," he said at the post-match press conference. "We analysed their performance throughout the past days and watched their goals. Their scoring rate is two goals per match, and they are distinguished by their counter-attacks and their attacking approach."

Moreira went further in his praise. "We played against the champions of Asia. They are a very strong team. We prepared and studied the tactics and played in a good way, and with more training sessions our team will be stronger in the future."

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Defeat did nothing to dent the pride Moreira took in his players' display at the Al-Inma Stadium. "Our performance was superb and we are preparing for the new season, which begins in October," he said. "We are proud of what we produced at this great stadium and in front of these large crowds."

His tactical plan had centred on closing down the spaces in front of Al-Ahli's key playmakers, the coach revealed, pointing to the two friendlies his side played before the tournament. His players fell short in their bid for a late equaliser, but he ended on a note of optimism: "Defeat is not the end of the road."