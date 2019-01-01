Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star's amazing scoring record against Watford
The Gabon international was on target twice at Vicarage Road as Unai Emery’s side cruised to a 2-0 half-time lead in Sunday’s Premier League tie.
Auba gave the Gunners a 21st-minute lead after receiving a pass from Sead Kolasinac before firing past Ben Foster.
YO PIERRE! ⚡️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2019
🐝 0-1 🔴 (22)#WATARS pic.twitter.com/9oqErkAbwo
He then gave Arsenal a two-goal lead 11 minutes later after tapping in a pass from Ainsley Maitland-Niles to put his side on course for a third league win.
🙌 AUBA IS A BAGSMAN 🙌— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2019
🐝 0-2 🔴 (32)#WATARS pic.twitter.com/myuGdxZZlV
With his commanding performance, the 2015 Africa Player of the Year now boasts four goals and one assist in all his games against Watford.
Remarkably, he has scored seven goals from his last nine shots on target in England’s elite division.
7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored with seven of his last nine shots on target in the @premierleague, including each of his last four and two against Watford today. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/WXxsEPdhgo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2019
Manager Emery will be hoping the 30-year-old can continue with his goalscoring form when they travel to Commerzbank-Arena for Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt.
After their German expedition, they take on Aston Villa on September 22 at Emirates Stadium.