Aubameyang's bicycle kick against Olympiacos wins Arsenal award

The Gabonese star's effort in the Europa League has been voted as the Gunners' best goal in February

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning bicycle kick against Olympiacos in their Uefa has been named 's Goal of the Month for February.

Aubameyang drew the Gunners level in style at the Emirates Stadium on February 27 even though they were dumped out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat.

The 30-year-old accrued 22 percent of the total votes while Mesut Ozil's strike after a fine team movement against came second.

The Gabonese forward is still the leading top scorer in Mikel Arteta's side this season with 20 goals in 32 matches across all competitions.

Following the postponement of Wednesday's league trip to , Aubameyang will be hoping to help the Gunners stretch their seven-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League when they visit and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Arsenal are ninth in the league table with 40 points after 28 matches.