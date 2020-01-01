Aubameyang set to miss crunch Chelsea clash after VAR red card against Crystal Palace

Things appeared to be looking up for Arsenal but they will be without their skipper for a crucial clash against their London rivals

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to miss three Premier League matches, including a London derby date with , after being shown a straight red card against on Saturday.

Aubameyang gave the visitors an early lead at Selhurst Park, finishing off a fine passing move after being played through by Alexandre Lacazette to ensure the Gunners went in 1-0 up at half time.

A deflected shot from Jordan Ayew saw the ball loop over the head of Bernd Leno, however, to restore parity for the Eagles midway through the second half and leave the match in the balance.

With three points still up for grabs for both sides, Palace's Max Meyer looked to break down the flank before a late challenge from Aubameyang brought the attacker down.

Initially shown a yellow card, the Gabon international was made to wait several minutes as video assistant referee Craig Pawson performed his checks and eventually upgraded the caution to a straight red.

With fans given plenty of time to watch replays of the incident as the VAR decided on a call, Aubameyang did appear to be out of control when making contact with Meyer's ankle, which rolled awkwardly upon impact.

A statement released by officials said: "VAR looked at the incident & determined that the point of contact & the intensity of the challenge endangered the safety of the opponent and recommended upgrading the yellow card to a red card for serious foul play."

Meyer had to be replaced by new loan signing Cenk Tosun shortly after Aubameyang was given his marching orders to leave Palace sweating on the severity of the midfielder's injury.

Arsenal will now be without their main goal threat for three upcoming matches unless they lodge a successful appeal, which seems unlikely given the footage of the tackle.

Premier League clashes against and Chelsea, followed by an fourth-round tie at Bournemouth, must be navigated without Aubameyang by new head coach Mikel Arteta, who will no doubt see the forward's dismissal as a huge blow for the team's momentum.

Having replaced Unai Emery at the helm with a mandate to lift the Gunners back up the Premier League table, two wins on the bounce - against and - looked to have gone some way to settling the new boss and his squad.

Losing his captain with a London derby on the horizon, and having only taken one point away from Palace in Saturday's 1-1 draw, however, will undoubtedly be seen as a major setback.