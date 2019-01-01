Aubameyang & Ozil feature as Arsenal release new 'bruised banana' away kit

The Premier League have club unveiled their new retro away shirt with a couple of big names among those included despite transfer speculation

Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among the players chosen to model their new away kit for the 2019-20 campaign.

The new kit, designed by Adidas, is based on the Gunners’ iconic ‘bruised banana’ kit worn during the early 1990s.

The bright yellow kit is adorned with a minimal, shaded zig-zag pattern in a nod to the away kit worn for two seasons between 1991 and 1993 by the likes of Ian Wright, Paul Merson, Ray Parlour and Kevin Campbell.

Adidas has replaced Puma as the club’s kit maker this summer after agreeing a deal worth a reported £300 million ($374m) over five years.

Former international Ozil is featured among the players modelling the kit despite recent links regarding a move away from the club.

Ozil has been a key player for the Gunners since joining from in 2013 but is often criticised for his perceived lack of work ethic when the going gets tough.

He endured a below-par campaign under Unai Emery last season, sparking speculation he could be sold this summer in order to lighten the wage bill.

were linked with a loan move for the 30-year-old last week, though the Turkish club were quick to distance themselves from speculation.

Aubameyang, who claimed a share of the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19 with 22 goals, was also among those to model the new strip.

The Gabon striker has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United in recent weeks though Arsenal would be unwilling sellers.

Speculation regarding the likes of Ozil and Aubameyang forms part of a frustrating summer so far for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli is the only new face to arrive at Emirates Stadium, and he is considered to be a hot prospect for the future.

Bids have been lodged for the likes of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba but they have so far been unable to get either deal over the line.

winger Wilfried Zaha is another long-standing target, though Gunners boss Emery has urged the fans to show patience as no deals are imminent.





Emery’s side are currently in the United States as part of their pre-season preparations and take on in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday. They will also compete in the Emirates Cup and the Joan Gamper Cup in ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners start the 2019-20 English top-flight campaign with a trip to on August 11, with commitments set to begin in mid-September.