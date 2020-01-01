Aubameyang matches Pires’ record in Arsenal win over Fulham

The Gabonese striker started the new season in fine scoring fashion with the Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has matched a record set by legend Robert Pires after scoring in the Gunners 3-0 opening Premier League win at on Saturday.

The game at Craven Cottage officially kicked off the 2020-21 season and Alexandre Lacazette got Arsenal in front in the eighth minute before new signing and Brazilian defender Gabriel doubled the lead in the 49th minute with a header from a corner played in by another new signing and Brazilian in Willian.

Aubameyang then put the final nail in the coffin in the 57th minute with a sublime finish from another Willian-assisted effort.

The Gabon international thus became the first Gunner to score in back-to-back season openers since Pires did during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 season. Auba had scored in last season’s opening game at which ended 1-0.

Pires on his part scored in Arsenal’s first game of the 2003-04 campaign which ended in a 2-1 win against . The Gunners would go on to finish that season unbeaten.

Arsenal met the Toffees again the following season this time at Goodison Park, brushing them aside 4-1, Pires scoring the fourth.

2 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to score on MD1 in consecutive Premier League seasons for Arsenal since Robert Pires in 2003-04 & 2004-05. Leader. #FULARS pic.twitter.com/RyOXXwvBcc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

Aubameyang’s goal was also his 13th involvement against newly-promoted sides since he joined Arsenal in January 2018, providing four assists. It is his fourth goal against Fulham and the third consecutive game he has scored against the west Londoners having done so in both legs during the 2018-19 campaign.

The former forward’s future has been in the spotlight for some time now as he is yet to commit to a new deal with less than a year left to run and manager Mikel Arteta as always remains positive that he will sign, this time hopefully over the next few days.

"I'm really positive we're going to get it done and in the next few days hopefully we have some news," he told BT Sport after the game.

Aubameyang will hope to get another goal and win for Arsenal when they host at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.