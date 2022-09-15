Aubameyang hoping for 'better days' at Chelsea after shock of Tuchel sacking

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hopes that “better days” lie ahead for him and Chelsea following the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues decided to make another change in their dugout after making a slow start to Premier League and Champions League campaigns in 2022-23, with Graham Potter drafted in as successor to an ousted German tactician. Aubameyang was signed by Tuchel from Barcelona, and previously worked with him at Borussia Dortmund, and admits that events off the field have not been making life easy for him back in London.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Arsenal striker has said of his bid to settle at Chelsea: “Everyone knows the relationship that I had with Thomas. It’s always sad when someone leaves the club. Obviously, I just saw him for a few days. When you play football you have to adapt very quickly to some moments in the season, this can happen.

“It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of the life, we have to adapt, I think it’s a bit of sadness at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon. Obviously, I think it’s a bit strange for everybody, not only for me, but as I said, this is football, you have to adapt.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang, who is having to wear a mask at present to protect a jaw injury, has taken in two Champions League appearances for Chelsea so far, including the disappointing 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He is still waiting on a first goal for the Blues and is having to adjust quickly to the demands of former Brighton boss Potter.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Chelsea have seen two Premier League games postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and, with an international break fast approaching, will not be back in action until facing Crystal Palace on October 1.