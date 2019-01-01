Aubameyang fancies Arsenal’s top-four chances as summer signings star

The prolific Gabonese striker was among the goals again versus Burnley and is impressed with the impact new arrivals have made at Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says are “sure we can fight for the top four” after seeing summer signings make an immediate impact.

The Gunners are off to a perfect start in 2019-20, with a 2-1 win over on home soil complementing a 1-0 victory away at Newcastle on the opening weekend.

Aubameyang has been on target in both of those contests, with the prolific Gabon international looking to challenge once again for the Premier League Golden Boot he claimed last season.

He is undoubtedly a key man for Unai Emery, but has seen an impressive supporting cast assembled around him.

One of those, Dani Ceballos, starred for Arsenal as they downed the Clarets, while David Luiz and Nicolas Pepe were also involved.

Aubameyang, who grabbed the match-winner, sees plenty of positives at Emirates Stadium, telling BT Sport: "I think we started well today and I think it's good to start like this, with two wins, before we go to . We feel confident, we feel good.

“That was important because we played at home. I'm happy today.”

Aubameyang added: “I think we feel stronger.

“Players like David [Luiz], Dani Ceballos, they came here and now we feel stronger. I feel sure we can fight for the top four.”

Luiz has been acquired by Arsenal to bolster a defensive unit which has attracted criticism at times.

His experience is expected to be priceless for the Gunners, with the Brazilian excited to be taking on a new challenge after two productive spells in with .

He added on his early experiences in north London: “I'm so happy to be here to try to do my job and also to play with this kind of quality players. I think that this team has a lot to do and can improve a lot.

“It can fight for competitions, it's going to be step by step, working hard.

“It's a pleasure to be here. Everybody’s humble, everybody wants to learn, everyone wants to improve. We want this club to shine again.

“It's great to feel the support from everybody, I just try to do my best. Our style is to play football and also understand the plan for the game.

“When you train, when you have confidence with the team, you have to try the plan. We have to play from the back, we were trying to do that.”

Arsenal’s next outing will offer another stern test of their credentials, with a trip to winners Liverpool set to be taken in.