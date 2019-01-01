African All Stars

Aubameyang: Arsenal star maintains best conversion rate

The Gabon international maintained his fine goalscoring run in the English top-flight to give the Gunners a crucial win in their opening fixture

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicked off the 2019-20 Premier League season on a flying note as Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old broke the deadlock at St James' Park after finishing off an assist from Maitland Niles in the 58th minute.

Since he made his Premier League debut in 2018, Aubameyang has the best conversion rate of 25.6 per cent having scored 33 goals in 50 league outings.

His fine goalscoring run ranks him as the second highest scorer in the English top-flight since February 2018, after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah [36 goals].

Sunday's effort also made the Gabon international the highest goalscoring player for the Gunners after 50 league games, ahead of Thierry Henry [30] and Ian Wright [24].

He will be looking to maintain his fine start to the campaign when Arsenal host Burnley for their next league match on August 17.

