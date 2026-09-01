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Hussein Hamdy

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Attacking signing: Arsenal star moves to Borussia Dortmund

Transfers
Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund
E. Nwaneri
Premier League
England
Germany

Out of Arteta's plans

Borussia Dortmund have pulled off a notable attacking signing from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

Romano added: "It has been agreed that Nwaneri will join on a season-long loan from Arsenal, after the player accepted this move during the past hours".


The transfer expert concluded: "Sources at Borussia Dortmund confirmed that the German club will cover the player's wages in full during the loan".

DFB-Pokal
HEBC Hamburg crest
HEBC Hamburg
HAM
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

Milan had also been linked with Nwaneri during the summer window.

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