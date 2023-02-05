Attack is the best form of defence: BVB sets an example in the fight against testicular cancer

BVB wages war against testicular cancer...

To mark International World Cancer Day on 4 February, Borussia Dortmund used its home game against SC Freiburg as an opportunity to raise awareness for the early detection and treatment of testicular cancer.

The illnesses of BVB player Sébastien Haller and other Bundesliga players have drawn attention to the topic of testicular cancer in the recent past. In Germany alone, approximately 4,000 men are diagnosed with this malignant tumour, which is particularly prevalent between the ages of 20 and 40, every year.

Cancer, and testicular cancer in particular, is a taboo subject that is rarely talked about and brought to light in society – especially among men. In order to keep this important topic in the spotlight and raise men's awareness of the disease, its early detection and treatment, Borussia Dortmund has shone a spotlight on the disease with special initiatives on the day of the home game against SC Freiburg.

Before the match and during the half-time break, a bulge that symbolises a testicular tumour was added to the centre circle. Urologists Dr. Jan Sebastian Gröticke from the Clinic for Urology and Paediatric Urology at Münster University Hospital and Prof. Dr. Peter Albers, Director of the Clinic for Urology at Düsseldorf University Hospital, provided information on the disease and its early detection in an interview with Nobby Dickel. Spectators also donated their cups. The deposits collected from this will be donated to German Cancer Aid.

BVB Managing Director Carsten Cramer explained: "Two-thirds of our fans are male. This means that we as a football club have a particularly big responsibility when it comes to highlighting an issue such as the early detection of testicular cancer. For this reason, we wanted to lower the inhibition threshold when it comes to dealing with this disease and raise awareness in the football and BVB family alongside our partners and German Cancer Aid."

BVB striker Sébastien Haller added: "We want to use this day to draw your attention to an important issue. Go for a cancer screening and do it regularly. It can save lives."

"If testicular tumours are detected and treated in time, they can usually be successfully overcome. Regular medical follow-ups are important in order to detect and treat any after-effects in good time," explained Dr. Jan Sebastian Gröticke from the Department of Urology and Paediatric Urology at Münster University Hospital, who was involved in the treatment of Sébastien Haller.