Paris Saint-Germain may not be the only party capable of altering Ferran Torres's future. The name of Atletico Madrid has begun to enter the picture, a development that could hand Barcelona an important way out in their complicated pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

Ferran Torres's future remains up in the air at Barcelona while the player continues his media tour in the United States, capitalising on the spotlight thrown on him after his decisive goal in the World Cup final against Argentina.

With the Spanish forward repeatedly insisting he has not yet settled on his destination for next season, every possibility remains open.

Inside Barcelona's offices, a state of anticipation prevails. The club await the player's return to Spain and his return to training next week, where he is expected to meet Deco and Hansi Flick to discuss his future. Alternatively, they await a call from Paris Saint-Germain carrying an official offer to sign him.

Atletico enter the picture

Despite all the talk of Paris Saint-Germain's interest, the French club have not yet submitted any official offer to Barcelona. Meanwhile, the name of Atletico Madrid has begun to emerge as a potential party in the equation surrounding the Spanish player.

According to what the Spanish newspaper "AS" published today, Friday, Atletico's entry into the Ferran Torres file may not be limited to an independent desire to sign the Barcelona forward. It could intersect directly with the negotiations that may bring the Madrid club and Barcelona together over Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona have long clung to their wish to sign the Argentine forward, but Atletico Madrid's refusal to part with their top scorer has made the deal extremely complicated.

Torres's appearance on the negotiating table could hand both parties a new card, one they can use to get the file moving again.

Barcelona do not want to sell Torres

Despite everything happening in the transfer market, Barcelona's official position remains clear. The club do not want to sell Ferran Torres. They plan to renew his contract instead.

The current plan is to postpone renewal talks until next September, after the transfer market closes and the club's position on the salary cap and financial mass becomes clear. The administration stress that this timing was set in advance and is not linked to the financial obligation, estimated at around 8 million euros, owed to Manchester City as a result of renewing the player's contract.

At the same time, Barcelona do not intend to grant Ferran a huge rise in his salary. The sporting management believe the player is already at the appropriate financial level for his standing within the team, with the possibility of improving his contract but without a big jump in his wages.

As Barcelona wait for Paris Saint-Germain's call, Atletico Madrid's potential entry into the race for Ferran adds a new dimension to the file, especially if it coincides with a fresh move in the Julian Alvarez negotiations.

Read also:

Rodri's agent ends the Real and Barcelona debate: the player chose this club