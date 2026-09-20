Marc Pubill, the Atletico Madrid defender, has confirmed that the upcoming clash against Real Madrid represents a major challenge in the race for the La Liga title.

Pubill sat down with the Spanish newspaper "Marca" and, asked about the Champions League semi-final exit and whether the competition has become an obsession for the club, he said: "Yes, I think it is the title everyone wants, and we always fight to be crowned with it, which is what we will try to achieve this season."

How harsh was the elimination after knocking out a major contender such as Barcelona? Pubill explained: "Yes, especially since we put in an excellent performance in the semi-final and were very close, but we lacked the small details that made the difference, and for that reason perhaps the pain was greater."

The defender also addressed how the dressing room handled the intense media coverage surrounding Julian Alvarez during the summer. "We experience it from inside the dressing room exactly as it is seen from the outside. Julian is a wonderful and very special player, and we are fortunate to have him with us. We will all enjoy playing alongside him and helping him, and we hope he gives us the very best he has, because he is a world-class player."

Is the anticipated clash against Real Madrid the most important match of the season? Pubill answered: "It is a special match, without doubt, but it remains a match like any other and gives us three additional points."

He watched last season's 5-2 from outside the pitch. Now he could start it. "Yes, of course I dreamed of being a key part of such matches, and at an early stage," Pubill said.

Does he fear facing Real Madrid stars such as Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham? The Atletico defender replied: "They are great players and have a wonderful team, but we too are a great team, and we will fight on the pitch to beat them. But no, there is no fear whatsoever."



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