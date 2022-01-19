ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando: It has been difficult but happy to resume playing football

ATK Mohun Bagan will have just two practice sessions under their belt after missing out on training for 11 days before taking on league leaders Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL). Due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within the camp they saw their last two matches postponed. An important defender still remains in quarantine but the big guns in Roy Krishna, Sandesh Jhingan have all started to train with the group.

What did Juan Ferrando say?

"We have started working on the pitch. It is difficult for everybody but once we start working with balls and players we forget about the past. We are focusing o the present and the future. Of course, it is not easy. We have been in our rooms doing individual programmes for 11 days. It is difficult. But it is difficult for everybody. But in the end, we can play a match and we are happy," the coach expressed before facing Blasters.

The show must go on!

Ferrando believes that although it is a very complicated situation, the league must continue as it is happening in other parts of the world.

"You have examples throughout the world. The leagues are continuing across the world. This is a difficult moment but if we want to fight then we should continue with our normal life. We should follow the protocols. The AFCON, La Liga, Premier League all are continuing. We should follow their examples and continue," he opined.

Bagan ready to face Blasters

Ferrando has a difficult task at hand as they are going up against an in-form Kerala Blasters side. He is wary of the threat and believes that the win against the Tuskers previously in the season will have no bearing on Thursday's game.

"I think tomorrow will be a different game. It is a new chapter. We need to improve on some points. Don't have a lot of time but we will try to do our best. The present is the most important thing. We want all the success at the end of the season but we are focussing on the present.

"

I am happy to have Sandesh (Jhingan). The players are ready. We have not trained for many days. So it is necessary to protect the players as well. We will just have two trainings before the match. We will take a call after considering the condition of all the players," he stated.