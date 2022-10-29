ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the Kolkata derby on TV and online in India

Two traditional rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal renew hostilities as they are set to clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Mariners kicked off their season with a defeat against Chennaiyin FC at home but they came back strongly in their second game of the season as they thrashed Kerala Blasters 5-2 in Kochi.

ATK Mohun Bagan have won the last five Kolkata derbies - four in ISL and one in the Durand Cup back in August. The last time the Mariners lost a Kolkata derby was in January 2019 in the I-League.

Meanwhile, East Bengal will be hoping to replicate the form that they showed against NorthEast United in their last outing. The Red and Golds lost their first two matches in the ISL this season against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa but registered their first win of the season against the Highlanders away from home.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal date & kick-off time

Game: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm IST Venue: Salt Lake Stadium Stream: Hotstar/Jio TV

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal on TV & live stream online

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Indian Super League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Country TV channel Live stream India Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+Hotstar

ATK Mohun Bagan squad & team news

The Mariners have a completely fit squad ahead of the Kolkata derby. Coach Juan Ferrando is likely to stick to a 3-4-3 formation. Vishal Kaith in goal should be defended by a back-three of Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, and Asish Rai. Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan would provide the necessary width and are likely to function as wing-backs. Meanwhile, Joni Kauko and Deepak Tangri should slot in at the centre of the park. The front three should comprise of Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous and hat-trick hero Dimitri Petratos.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI: Kaith; Hamill, Kotal, Rai; Singh, Kauko, Tangri, Kuruniyan; Boumous, Petratos, Colaco.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kaith, Shaikh, Mondal. Defenders Rai, Hamill, Pogba, Kotal, Rana, Bose, Rathi. Midfielders Tangri, Suryavanshi, McHugh, Singh, Kauko, Hnamte, Rodrigues, Kuruniyan, Shabong. Forwards Boumous, Petratos, Colaco, Nassiri, Molla, Manvir.

East Bengal squad and team news

After missing the last two matches due to injury, Eliandro is back for the Kolkata derby. It is unlikely that Stephen Constantine would change a winning combination that took the field against NorthEast United but the forward will be added to the matchday squad. Alex Lima, who was nursing a niggle in the last game, is also fully fit for the big game and will be ready for selection.

Kamaljit Singh should keep his place between the sticks. He will be defended by a traditional back four comprising Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez and Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Suhair VP and Naorem Singh are likely to take their position in the flanks with Charis Kyriakou and Jordan O'Doherty in midfield. Cleiton Silva and T Haokip should be the two strikers upfront.

East Bengal predicted XI: Kamaljit; Golui, Lalchungnunga, Gonzalez, Lalrinzuala; Suhair, Kyriakou, O'Doherty, Naorem; Silva, Haokip.