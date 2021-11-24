ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-head record, top goalscorers and all you need to know about Kolkata Derby

Ritabrata Banerjee
ISL

Bhaichung Bhutia is the all-time highest goalscorer in the Kolkata derby's history...

The new season's first Kolkata derby is upon us as arch-rivals East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns in a second round Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Saturday in Goa.

The Mariners began their journey in the ongoing 2021-22 season with a convincing display against Kerala Blasters which saw them pick up a 4-2 win. East Bengal, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

It has been nearly two years since the Red and Golds last won against their rivals. The last time they beat the Mariners was on January 27, 2019. In the ISL, the two rivals met each other twice last season and Antonio Habas' side won both the ties, 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.

This will be the 380th meeting between the two Kolkata giants. To date, out of 379 Kolkata derbies, the Red and Golds have a better head-to-head record with 132 wins to their name. The Green and Maroons have won 122 times and 125 matches ended in ties.

East Bengal enjoy the biggest margin of victory, 5-0, which came in the final of the IFA Shield in 1975 while Bagan settled the scores by scoring five goals in an eight-goal thriller in an I-League clash in 2009. Mohun Bagan won the tie 5-3.

Mehtab Hossain East Bengal Mohun Bagan I-League 2017

Only two players have scored hat-tricks in the history of the match. Bhaichung Bhutia scored the first hat-trick in the Federation Cup 1997 semifinal where East Bengal won 4-1 and the second hat-trick was scored by Chidi Edeh in Bagan's aforementioned 5-3 triumph. The Nigerian forward is also the only player to score four goals in a derby.

Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two Kolkata sides.

Who has won more Kolkata Derbies - Mohun Bagan or East Bengal?

Competition

Matches

Mohun Bagan wins

East Bengal wins

Draws

ISL

2

2

0

0

NFL/I-League

45

15

17

13

Federation Cup

22

6

8

8

IFA Shield

41

7

21

13

Durand Cup

19

6

8

5

Rovers Cup

12

4

4

4

CFL

160

47

53

60

Airlines Gold Cup

10

1

7

2

DCM Trophy

1

0

1

0

Scissor's Cup

2

2

0

0

McDowell Cup

2

1

1

0

Bordoloi Trophy

1

1

0

0

Darjeeling Gold Cup

3

0

1

2

Other tournaments

41

21

9

11

Exhibition matches

18

9

2

7

Total

379

122

132

125

Who are the top five goalscorers in Kolkata Derby?

Player

Goals for EB

Goals for MB

Total

Bhaichung Bhutia

13

6

19

Jose Ramirez Barreto

-

17

17

Chima Okorie

10

6

16

Mohammed Habib

10

0

10

Sisir Ghosh

3

8

11

Alvito D'Cunha

8

-

8

What are the biggest wins in Kolkata Derby history?

Date

Match

Competition

25/10/2009

Mohun Bagan 5-3 East Bengal

I-League

17/08/2007

East Bengal 3-4 Mohun Bagan

CFL

30/09/1975

East Bengal 5-0 Mohun Bagan

IFA Shield

13/07/1997

East Bengal 4-1 Mohun Bagan

Federation Cup

6/09/2015

East Bengal 4-0 Mohun Bagan

CFL