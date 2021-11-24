The new season's first Kolkata derby is upon us as arch-rivals East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns in a second round Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Saturday in Goa.

The Mariners began their journey in the ongoing 2021-22 season with a convincing display against Kerala Blasters which saw them pick up a 4-2 win. East Bengal, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

It has been nearly two years since the Red and Golds last won against their rivals. The last time they beat the Mariners was on January 27, 2019. In the ISL, the two rivals met each other twice last season and Antonio Habas' side won both the ties, 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.

This will be the 380th meeting between the two Kolkata giants. To date, out of 379 Kolkata derbies, the Red and Golds have a better head-to-head record with 132 wins to their name. The Green and Maroons have won 122 times and 125 matches ended in ties.

East Bengal enjoy the biggest margin of victory, 5-0, which came in the final of the IFA Shield in 1975 while Bagan settled the scores by scoring five goals in an eight-goal thriller in an I-League clash in 2009. Mohun Bagan won the tie 5-3.

Only two players have scored hat-tricks in the history of the match. Bhaichung Bhutia scored the first hat-trick in the Federation Cup 1997 semifinal where East Bengal won 4-1 and the second hat-trick was scored by Chidi Edeh in Bagan's aforementioned 5-3 triumph. The Nigerian forward is also the only player to score four goals in a derby.

Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two Kolkata sides.

Who has won more Kolkata Derbies - Mohun Bagan or East Bengal?

Competition Matches Mohun Bagan wins East Bengal wins Draws ISL 2 2 0 0 NFL/I-League 45 15 17 13 Federation Cup 22 6 8 8 IFA Shield 41 7 21 13 Durand Cup 19 6 8 5 Rovers Cup 12 4 4 4 CFL 160 47 53 60 Airlines Gold Cup 10 1 7 2 DCM Trophy 1 0 1 0 Scissor's Cup 2 2 0 0 McDowell Cup 2 1 1 0 Bordoloi Trophy 1 1 0 0 Darjeeling Gold Cup 3 0 1 2 Other tournaments 41 21 9 11 Exhibition matches 18 9 2 7 Total 379 122 132 125

Who are the top five goalscorers in Kolkata Derby?

Player Goals for EB Goals for MB Total Bhaichung Bhutia 13 6 19 Jose Ramirez Barreto - 17 17 Chima Okorie 10 6 16 Mohammed Habib 10 0 10 Sisir Ghosh 3 8 11 Alvito D'Cunha 8 - 8

What are the biggest wins in Kolkata Derby history?