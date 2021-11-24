ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-head record, top goalscorers and all you need to know about Kolkata Derby
The new season's first Kolkata derby is upon us as arch-rivals East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns in a second round Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Saturday in Goa.
The Mariners began their journey in the ongoing 2021-22 season with a convincing display against Kerala Blasters which saw them pick up a 4-2 win. East Bengal, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.
It has been nearly two years since the Red and Golds last won against their rivals. The last time they beat the Mariners was on January 27, 2019. In the ISL, the two rivals met each other twice last season and Antonio Habas' side won both the ties, 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo remains the Champions League king - can he drag Man Utd to European glory in 2022?
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- From Antonio Habas to Khalid Jamil: A look at how the coaches have performed in ISL
- Felix Afena-Gyan: Roma wonderkid earning himself €800 trainers from Mourinho
This will be the 380th meeting between the two Kolkata giants. To date, out of 379 Kolkata derbies, the Red and Golds have a better head-to-head record with 132 wins to their name. The Green and Maroons have won 122 times and 125 matches ended in ties.
East Bengal enjoy the biggest margin of victory, 5-0, which came in the final of the IFA Shield in 1975 while Bagan settled the scores by scoring five goals in an eight-goal thriller in an I-League clash in 2009. Mohun Bagan won the tie 5-3.
Only two players have scored hat-tricks in the history of the match. Bhaichung Bhutia scored the first hat-trick in the Federation Cup 1997 semifinal where East Bengal won 4-1 and the second hat-trick was scored by Chidi Edeh in Bagan's aforementioned 5-3 triumph. The Nigerian forward is also the only player to score four goals in a derby.
Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two Kolkata sides.
Who has won more Kolkata Derbies - Mohun Bagan or East Bengal?
Competition
Matches
Mohun Bagan wins
East Bengal wins
Draws
ISL
2
2
0
0
NFL/I-League
45
15
17
13
Federation Cup
22
6
8
8
IFA Shield
41
7
21
13
Durand Cup
19
6
8
5
Rovers Cup
12
4
4
4
CFL
160
47
53
60
Airlines Gold Cup
10
1
7
2
DCM Trophy
1
0
1
0
Scissor's Cup
2
2
0
0
McDowell Cup
2
1
1
0
Bordoloi Trophy
1
1
0
0
Darjeeling Gold Cup
3
0
1
2
Other tournaments
41
21
9
11
Exhibition matches
18
9
2
7
Total
379
122
132
125
Who are the top five goalscorers in Kolkata Derby?
Player
Goals for EB
Goals for MB
Total
Bhaichung Bhutia
13
6
19
Jose Ramirez Barreto
-
17
17
Chima Okorie
10
6
16
Mohammed Habib
10
0
10
Sisir Ghosh
3
8
11
Alvito D'Cunha
8
-
8
What are the biggest wins in Kolkata Derby history?
Date
Match
Competition
25/10/2009
Mohun Bagan 5-3 East Bengal
I-League
17/08/2007
East Bengal 3-4 Mohun Bagan
CFL
30/09/1975
East Bengal 5-0 Mohun Bagan
IFA Shield
13/07/1997
East Bengal 4-1 Mohun Bagan
Federation Cup
6/09/2015
East Bengal 4-0 Mohun Bagan
CFL