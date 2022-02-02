ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando: ISL is crazy now

Juan Ferrando has looking for the maximum points in the next nine games for ATK Mohun Bagan so as to achieve their target of a top four finish in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL).

Up against Mumbai City - a side the Mariners have never beaten - on Thursday, the Spanish coach has stated that his side's performance is 'not the best' for the current situation in the race for the play-offs.

What was said?

ATK Mohun Bagan recently clinched the Kolkata derby against East Bengal 3-1 but currently find themselves out of the top four as other teams have climbed up the standings.



"Every game is totally different because the situation is not normal. To be honest, we have no time to prepare some training sessions. Sometimes players are in quarantine or injured. Of course, the emotion in the dressing room is better when you win, but it's difficult thinking the consequences of being confident after winning the previous game," Ferrando warned of complacency.

The heavy Mumbai City defeat

Having suffered a 5-1 defeat against the Islanders in one of the two defeats this season, it must be noted that Mumbai City have also fallen out of the race to the play-offs after a run of some poor results.

"I think it's totally different now. The players are working with me for around a month now. The league at this moment is more or less crazy. Everybody can win," the former FC Goa coach addressed their rival's decline.

"I'm not at this (Mumbai City) club. I don't know what happened. In India, maybe it's difficult because there are only 20 games per team. In normal leagues like the Premier League, Bundesliga, or in Japan (J League), there are 30, 38, 40 games per season."

The top four race

Despite a five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2) since joining the club mid-way this season, Ferrando has demanded a better performance from his outfit in order to achieve a top four finish in the regular season.

"For us, it's very important (to beat Mumbai City), because we want to be in the top four and our target is to get three points. It's another game.

"The next nine games are very important. It (the level of competitiveness) is good for the ISL fans when you check the table. Our target now is to get three points while trying to understand that our performance is not the best for this situation," he said.

At least eight teams are in the race for a play-off spot and a win on Thursday will see either ATK Mohun Bagan or Mumbai back in the top four.