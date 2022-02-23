ATK Mohun Bagan will look to seal three points when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday in Goa.

The Mariners are currently placed third on the points table and a win on Thursday will help them move forward towards sealing a play-off spot.

Ahead of the tie, coach Juan Ferrando gave an update on the fitness of his foreign players.

What did Juan Ferrando say?

"They are not 100 per cent ready but they are improving day by day. I am happy that they are good but not fully fit,

Star player Roy Krishna returned to action against Kerala Blasters in Mohun Bagan's last game as he was introduced by Ferrando in the last 15 minutes of the match.

On Krishna's status, Ferrando suggested, "His (Roy Krishna) playtime will increase gradually. We will see what will happen next. That is how recovery is done.

Liston Colaco was a bit off-colour against Kerala Blasters but the manager backed the player and stated that it's normal for a player to get tired when they have to play frequently.

"No, this is not the problem of physical condition. The problem is when you play 6-7 games in 3 weeks which is the same for all the teams and the players. Of course, he is a human he needs to rest sometimes," stated the ATK Mohun Bagan boss.

The former FC Goa coach mentioned that securing a play-offs berth is not their target as they have the pole position on the points table in their mind.

"I am not thinking about these. All I am thinking is about getting the three points. I am not even thinking about the top four but the first position," said Ferrando.





