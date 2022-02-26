ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando - Every player wants to help the team

Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru will eye three points as they lock horns in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Sunday in Goa.

While Bengaluru will be out of the play-offs if they do not win, ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will complicate their path a bit in the race for the top-four.

Ahead of the tie, Bagan boss Juan Ferrando suggested that his players will fight till the very end to finishing among the top four teams.

What did Ferrando say?

"For me until the last moment, it is necessary to trust in this team, because everybody knows this squad. These players are fighting throughout the season, until the last moment. In this case, I think it's our job as the head coach, the coaching staff and supporters to trust in this team, to trust 100% in all the players because it is incredible how they are working until the last second in every game, in every training session," suggested Ferrando.

ISL

The Spaniard acknowledged that the team do have injury concerns but heaped praise on his players for constantly putting up the efforts despite the challenges.

"It's difficult when in the last part and the most important part of the season you have injuries but I think it's not the time to think about this situation, it's time to think about how players are ready to help the team. Sometimes some players play in different positions, sometimes the players who were out of the squad are now inside the squad, some players today are playing in the lineup. It’s good because everybody wants to help the team," said the Bagan boss.

On the team's poor finishing record this season, Ferrando suggested, "Sometimes, we were unlucky, sometimes because the goalkeeper of the opponent is good with reactions. Sometimes, for example, in the match against Odisha FC, the performance of their centre-back Hector Rodas was incredible. It was sometimes because the opponents’ action in the last moment was good. But I repeat, for me, the problem is when the team does not have clear chances. But now, we have six-seven shots on target, so for me, this is not a problem. We need to improve but this (finishing) is not a big problem."