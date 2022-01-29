ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando - I am very happy with Kiyan Nassiri's success

ATK Mohun Bagan came back from behind to beat rivals East Bengal 3-1 in the Kolkata derby on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

'Super-sub' Kiyan Nassiri became the fifth player in the history of the derby to score a hat-trick to guide his team to an important win.

Coach Juan Ferrando heaped praises on young Nassiri and explained why he decided to bring in the young forward in the second half.

What did Juan Ferrando say?

"I'm happy for Kiyan (Nassiri) because he's working hard in training. Today when the game was in a difficult moment, we decided to change the system and use Kiyan like a number 9 and I'm very happy with the success in his job," said the Spanish coach.

David Williams missed an opportunity to find his name on the scoresheet when he failed to convert a penalty in the 66th minute but he received full backing from his coach said, "In these moments, it's necessary to support Williams. He missed the penalty but he helped a lot in the game. Not only today, against Hyderabad, against Odisha. Now we continue working and support to him (David Williams)."

The ATK Mohun Bagan boss dedicated the win to the club's principal owner Sanjeev Goenka who turned 61 today.

"Today is the birthday of our owner and I think he's happy tonight. For me, it's important because we have nine games in front of us and it (the win) is very important for the confidence of the players," said Ferrando.