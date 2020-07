Official: ATK Mohun Bagan FC is the name of the merged entity

The iconic green and maroon colours of the Mohun Bagan jersey retained...

FC Is the name of the merged entity of ATK and Mohun Bagan as revealed by Goal earlier.

At the time of registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, the ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited’ presented five members -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, and two other members -- Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra. Later, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly along with principal owner Sanjeev Goenka have also been inducted on the board.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said "My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit."

Mr. Srinjoy Bose and Mr Debashis Dutta Directors ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said "We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ' Pal Tola Nauka ' image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan . These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe . The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the Board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football . In one sentence this avtaar will be Glorius past Vibrant future ."

Mr. Sourav Ganguly co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

The iconic green and maroon colours of Mohun Bagan jersey retained pic.twitter.com/zBgr7Lmovn — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 10, 2020

The two clubs had decided to enter into a merger back in January 2020 that would help Mohun Bagan enter the ISL from the 2020-21 season.

The new entity was supposed to come into existence on June 1, 2020, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown since March 25, the deal was delayed. With the new company already being reserved, an official announcement from both parties is expected soon.

Mohun Bagan won the league title for the fifth time in their history this year and ATK won their third ISL title beating in the final back in March.

Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.