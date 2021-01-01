ATK Mohun Bagan star Arindam Bhattacharya ventures into politics

The Mariners custodian has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party...

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya became the latest Indian footballer to venture into politics as he joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper had won the Golden Glove Award in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season. He had appeared in 23 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan this season and had conceded just 19 goals. He kept 10 clean sheets and made 59 saves.

Bhattacharya was also among the five designated skippers at ATK Mohun Bagan and captained the Green and Maroons in multiple ISL games.

The Mariners had finished second in the league stage of the ISL behind winners Mumbai City FC and had also lost in the final against the Islanders. They are set to regroup on April 26 in Kolkata to prepare for their AFC Cup group stage campaign which is set to kick off on May 14.

In the past several Indian football players and coaches had tried their hands in politics. Legendary Indian football and former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, former India international Prasun Banerjee and Syed Rahim Nabi are among these personalities who have entered the field of politics.

The BJP is currently contesting in the ongoing State Legislative Assembly Elections in West Bengal. The results of the election will be out on May 2.