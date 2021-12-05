ATK Mohun Baga boss Antonio Habas -Refereeing in the Mumbai City game was embarrassing

Coach Antonio Habas suffered the worst defeat of his coaching career in the Indian Super League (ISL) on December 1 as ATK Mohun Bagan went down 5-1 to reigning champions Mumbai City.

This was the first time in eight years that an ISL club managed by Habas conceded five goals in a match. The Spanish coach did not want to cite excuses but expressed his displeasure over the level of refereeing in the match against Mumbai.

What did Antonio Habas say?

"There are no excuses after these matches. I think Mumbai City were better than us in that match. The performance of the referee was embarrassing. I have been coaching in Kolkata for a long time and these are accidents that can happen.

"They scored the first goal early in the match, the second goal was a handball and the third goal was a foul. The referee showed (Deepak) Tangri a red card but no red card for (Mourtada) Fall. The fourth goal was again an offside. But I will repeat myself that Mumbai City were better than us," said the ATK Mohun Bagan boss.

The Spaniard showed utmost respect to Mohun Bagan's next opposition Jamshedpur and suggested that he holds their coach Owen Coyle in very high regard.

"I respect their coach. He is a very serious coach. I think it will be a competitive match of good quality. I don't want to speak about individual players. They have a good team with good foreigners as well as Indian players. They are a very difficult team and a very competitive team," the Mariners' coach stated.

Habas also confirmed that Spanish defender Tir, who remained out of action in the first three matches of the season due to injury, is now fit and is now available for selection.

"Tiri is available for playing. He will be in the 20-man matchday squad (against Jamshedpur FC)," concluded Habas.