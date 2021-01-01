'Unfair footbal!' - Antonio Habas unhappy with Mumbai City's goal following defeat

The Spanish coach was not happy with ATK Mohun Bagan's performance in the first half...

suffered their second defeat of the season as they went down 0-1 against table-toppers in an (ISL) clash on Monday.

The Mariners were the second best side for the majority of the game as the Islanders dominated from the off and in the end, Bartholomew Ogbeche's strike made the difference in the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas, though, felt that the teams were evently matched and he claimed that his team did not allow the Islanders to create many chances.

"I didn't see much of a difference between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan today. They got two chances and we got two chances. I am very angry with the team's performance in the first 45 minutes. The team did not find the pace to play but in the second half we improved and maybe we could have scored an equaliser.

"The idea was to press high from the first minute but they didn't understand and did not press high. The team didn't play well but I don't remember more than one chance of Mumbai in the first half," said Habas after the game.

The Spanish coach suggested that the team needs to keep on improving and his target is to do well against in their next match.

"It is about improving. Today we conceded the first goal from open play. In the rest of the matches, we conceded from setpieces. I have to make the players recover immediately and have to think about the next match which is against FC Goa."

The two-time ISL-winning coach did not like Mumbai City's decision of continuing the match and then scoring from that move after Edu Garcia had gone down due to an injury and he called it unfair.

"When the move happened we were a man down. Edu was down on the ground and they should have kicked the ball out but they continued and scored when we had one player less. It was not fair play and it wasn't good for us," said the Mariners' boss.