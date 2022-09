ATK Mohun Bagan 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The full list of ATK Mohun Bagan fixtures, dates and kick-off time in ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan will open the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a game against Chennaiyin at their home ground in Kolkata on October 10, 2022.

The Mariners will then travel to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters on October 16. The much-anticipated Kolkata derbies fall on October 29, 2022 and February 27, 2023.

GOAL brings you full Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list of ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture October 10, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin Oct 16, 2022 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Oct 29, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Nov 6, 2022 7:30pm Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Nov 10, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Nov 20, 2022 7:30pm FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Nov 26, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad Dec 3, 2022 7:30pm Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dec 8, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Dec 15, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dec 24, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dec 28, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Jan 14, 2023 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Jan 21, 2023 7:30pm Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan Jan 28, 2023 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Feb 5, 2023 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru Feb 9, 2023 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan Feb 14, 2023 7:30pm Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Feb 18, 2023 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Feb 27, 2023 7:30pm East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

All times IST