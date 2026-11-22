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Atalanta-Inter closes Sunday's action in the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. The results of their direct rivals make this a crucial match for Inter's title hopes and Atalanta's pursuit of a European place.

That puts pressure on referee Maresca, whom refereeing chief Orsato chose to officiate the match, with support from the VAR team of Gariglio and Di Paolo. Calciomercato will cover the match's most debated refereeing decisions live.



Full officiating team

ATALANTA – INTER 8.45pm

MARESCA

ROSSI M. - MASTRODONATO

Fourth official: COLOMBO

VAR: GARIGLIO

Assistant VAR: DI PAOLO

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All the incidents



90' PENALTY - De Ketelaere rises for a header and cleverly challenges Bastoni, who loses his balance and raises his arms. The Belgian's header hits the Italian defender's raised arm. Maresca awards a penalty, but Inter protest that the former AC Milan player's elbow caught Bastoni's shoulder.



Marelli: "Both of Bastoni’s arms are too high and away from his body; in these cases, a penalty is the correct decision."



75' PENALTY - Thuram beats everyone, including Sportiello, then shoots. Zappacosta deflects the ball on the line, falls and blocks it with his hand before touching it again to stop it going in.



MARELLI'S VERDICT - Marelli: "It’s the second movement that is punishable. The movement as he falls on top of the ball is not punishable. From the ground, the second movement is to prevent the ball from being able to avoid staying in the area. The yellow card is right because the ball stops; even with the second touch, it would not have gone in anyway."



65' THROW-IN AWARDED TO THE OPPOSITION - Carlos Augusto takes too long over a throw-in and eventually leaves it to Bastoni. Maresca has already started his count to five, though, and awards the throw-in to the opposition for time-wasting.



58' SCALVINI BOOKED - Thuram breaks forward on the counter, one against four. As he cuts left, Scalvini brings him down on the edge of the box. A clear yellow card.



42' FURIOUS ATALANTA PROTESTS

Atalanta protest furiously when Maresca halts a potential counter-attack, giving a foul by Zalewski on Sucic in the attacking third.



35' CARLOS AUGUSTO PLAYS EVERYONE ONSIDE FOR 2-1

Atalanta's goal to make it 1-2 stands. Carlos Augusto plays Zalewski onside as he runs onto a through ball. Elmas scuffs his shot from the cut-back but commits no offence and manages to score.



32' 2-0 GOAL STANDS

Inter's goal to make it 2-0 also stands. Pio Esposito rises unmarked in the centre of the box, and no Atalanta player is impeded.



29' BARELLA SHOULD HAVE BEEN BOOKED

Barella challenges Ederson hard from behind as he shields the ball near the touchline in Atalanta's defensive third. Maresca rushes towards the Inter player and threatens a card, but gives him only a verbal warning.



20' MARTINEZ PROTESTS

Josep Martinez protests after losing the ball as he comes out into the centre of the box for a corner. The goalkeeper complains of contact, but it came from a team-mate, not an Atalanta player.



16' PIO ESPOSITO'S 1-0 GOAL STANDS

Atalanta's defenders wave their arms in protest at Pio Esposito's goal, but it stands. Barella reacts first to Scalvini's short clearance and shoots. The ball reaches Pio Esposito, who is onside and scores to make it 1-0.