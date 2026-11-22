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Atalanta-Inter closes Sunday's action in the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Results for their direct rivals have raised the stakes for both Milan-based Inter in the title race and the Bergamo hosts in their pursuit of a European place.

Those stakes also put pressure on referee Maresca, appointed by refereeing chief Orsato and assisted in the VAR room by the Gariglio-Di Paolo duo. Calciomercato will cover the match's most contentious refereeing decisions live.



The full refereeing team

Atalanta - Inter 8.45pm

MARESCA

ROSSI M. - MASTRODONATO

IV: COLOMBO

VAR: GARIGLIO

AVAR: DI PAOLO

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All the incidents



75' Penalty - Thuram beats everyone, including Sportiello, then shoots. Zappacosta blocks the shot on the line, falls and stops the ball with his hand before touching it again to prevent it going in.



Marelli's verdict - Marelli: "It’s the second movement that is punishable. The movement as he falls on top of the ball is not punishable. From the ground, the second movement is to prevent the ball from being able to avoid remaining in the area. The yellow card is right because the ball stops: on the second touch, it would not have gone in anyway."



65' Throw-in reversed - Carlos Augusto takes too long over the throw-in and eventually leaves it to Bastoni. Maresca has already started counting to five, though, and awards the throw-in to the opposition for time-wasting.



58' Scalvini booked - Thuram breaks forward on the counter-attack, one against four, and cuts to his left before Scalvini brings him down on the edge of the area. A clear yellow card.



42' Atalanta protest furiously

Atalanta protest vehemently after Maresca halts a potential Bergamo counter-attack by giving a foul against Zalewski on Sucic in the attacking third.



35' Carlos Augusto plays everyone onside for 2-1

Atalanta's goal to make it 1-2 also stands: Carlos Augusto plays Zalewski onside as he runs on to a through ball. From the cutback, Elmas makes a poor attempt at a shot but commits no infringement and does well to score.



32' The 2-0 goal stands

Inter's goal to make it 2-0 stands too. Pio Esposito rises unmarked in the centre of the area, and no Atalanta player is impeded.



29' Barella should be booked

Barella makes a hard challenge from behind on Ederson, who shields the ball near the touchline in Atalanta's defensive third. Maresca rushes towards the Inter player threatening a card, but gives him only a verbal warning.



20' Martinez protests

Josep Martinez protests after losing the ball while coming out to the centre of the area at a corner. The goalkeeper complains of contact, but it came from a team-mate, not an Atalanta player.



16' Pio Esposito's 1-0 goal stands

Atalanta's defenders wave their arms in protest at Pio Esposito's goal, but everything is within the rules. Barella reacts first to Scalvini's short clearance and shoots. The ball falls to Pio Esposito, who is onside and scores to make it 1-0.