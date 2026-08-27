Manchester City have snapped up one of the most prominent talents in world football during the current period, by signing Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi from France's Lille.

The club confirmed the deal yesterday, Wednesday, on their official website. Bouaddi arrives from Lille on a five-year contract that keeps him at the Etihad until 2031, with all transfer procedures completed and international clearance secured.

At 18, Bouaddi joins as one of the brightest young talents anywhere in the game. He made 96 appearances in a Lille shirt and has featured in eight internationals for Morocco.

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Bouaddi and the rebuilding of Manchester City's midfield

His signing forms part of a sweeping overhaul of City's midfield after last season.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders all left the Etihad this summer, leaving City needing to rebuild through the middle.

They kicked off the plan by landing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, then won the race for Bouaddi, a target for plenty of clubs this window.

Wearing the number 32 this season, Bouaddi is expected to hand City a wealth of options at both ends of the pitch, given the abilities he brings.

Ayoub Bouaddi the most expensive Arab player

City have not officially disclosed the financial details, but Agence France-Presse reported from Lille that the deal is worth 100 million euros.

That makes Bouaddi the most expensive Arab player in history, surpassing Egypt's Omar Marmoush, who joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt for around 75 million euros.

Marmoush had held that record himself, having broken the mark previously set by Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan in 2021 for 70 million euros.

Ayoub Bouaddi: from Creil to Manchester City

Born on 2 October 2007 in Senlis, northern France, Bouaddi started playing football at six with Creil.

Lille's scouts soon spotted him. He joined the academy in 2021, shone immediately and climbed through the age groups at speed.

He signed his first professional contract in August 2023, aged just fifteen and a half, a mark of how much the French club rated him.

Less than two months later, on 5 October 2023, Bouaddi lined up against Klaksvik in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Just three days past his sixteenth birthday, he became the youngest player ever to represent Lille's first team.

He wasn't done there. Around a fortnight later Bouaddi featured against Brest in Ligue 1, becoming the youngest player to appear in the French top flight this century.

One of the biggest moments of his career came in 2024. He played against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and Lille won 1-0.

Across those years Bouaddi proved indispensable to Lille, racking up 96 first-team appearances.





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Bouaddi chooses Morocco over France

His talent caught the eye of France's football hierarchy, earning him call-ups across their youth ranks.

Bouaddi represented France's age-group sides up to under-21 level and looked set for the senior team. Then came a twist nobody saw coming.

He chose instead to play for Morocco, his parents' country, at senior level. His first cap came last May, and he went on to appear at the 2026 World Cup in the same shirt.

Bouaddi started five of Morocco's six matches at the tournament, where the Arab side reached the quarter-finals before falling to France.

He played that quarter-final aged 18 years and 280 days, making him the second youngest player in history to appear at this stage of a World Cup. Only Pele was younger, playing a quarter-final at the 1958 finals at 17 years and 239 days.

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Bouaddi: the Mahrez experience in the picture

Bouaddi joins a list of Arab players who have pulled on the City shirt over the years, with mixed fortunes for the sky blues.

Top of that list sits Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (2018–2023), who helped the team to a haul of trophies including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Marmoush is currently in the City squad too, amid reports he is close to a move to Tottenham.

Another Moroccan, Brahim Diaz, also wore the City shirt. He came through the age groups into the first team but saw little action before joining Real Madrid.

Others had worn it before them, among them Algeria's Ali Benarbia, his compatriots Karim Kerkar, Djamel Belmadi and Djamel Abdoun, Qatar's Hussein Yasser Al-Mohammadi and Tunisia's Hatem Trabelsi.

Bouaddi now faces a big challenge: writing fresh history for Arabs in the City shirt and winning silverware the way Mahrez did. The Algerian remains the most successful Arab ever to wear sky blue.