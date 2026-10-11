At the hands of City: Liverpool match their worst home defeats at Anfield in the Premier League

Liverpool's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday entered the list of the Reds' heaviest home defeats since the start of the Premier League, according to "BBC Sport", with Liverpool never having lost at home by a margin of more than three goals in the competition.

Two 4-1 hammerings top that list, the first by Chelsea in 2005 and the second by Manchester City in 2021. Three 3-0 defeats follow: West Ham in 2015, Nottingham Forest in 2025, and now City.

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Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute. Belgium's Jeremy Doku made it two three minutes later, and France's Rayan Cherki wrapped up the rout in the 78th.

Thirteen minutes was all it took for those three goals, and they arrived after Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch had been sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking.

City now sit top of the Premier League with a perfect 18 points from six matches. Liverpool stay on nine, down in ninth.

Next up for Pep Guardiola's side is a Champions League opener against France's Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

This was City's first match since an independent commission found them guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-year period. The club have appealed the ruling.







