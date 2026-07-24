Malcom is flying. The Brazilian winger carried his rich vein of pre-season form into another Al-Hilal friendly, firing them to victory over the African champions ahead of the new 2026-2027 campaign.

Al-Hilal beat South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 today, Friday, during "the Leader's" training camp in Austria.

Malcom stole the show with both goals. He opened the scoring in the first half, racing clean through one-on-one with the goalkeeper after a superb pass from Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The second arrived in the second half. Malcom turned a cross from new signing Sabri Dahal straight into the net.

That takes the Brazilian to three goals in two friendlies at the Austrian camp, having already netted in the 2-1 win over Austria's Sturm Graz.

Italian manager Simone Inzaghi handed opportunities to several players, chief among them the new arrivals. International goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made his first appearance in the second half.

Two more friendlies await "the Leader" in Austria, against MC Alger on 29 July and Qatar's Al-Ahli on 3 August.