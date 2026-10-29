At the age of 27: the man behind the claim that Senegal's players were poisoned before the "Morocco final" retires from international football

Galatasaray's Ismaïl Jakobs has retired from international football with Senegal, a surprise call at just 27.

Jakobs earned his first Senegal call-up in 2022 and went on to feature at the last two World Cups, as well as the 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He played a prominent role across 33 international appearances. He could have carried on, but instead he has walked away from the national team early.

Speaking to "Foot Mercato", the defender said: "I joined the national team as a young boy, and I leave it as a mature man. I carry with me unforgettable memories, friendships that last a lifetime, and a gratitude that will remain engraved in my heart forever."

"Although I grew up in Germany, Senegal welcomed me with great warmth and immense love," he continued. "The country, the fans, my team-mates, and the culture that made me feel at home from the very first moment. Thanks to Senegal, I was able to fulfil my childhood dreams and live moments I will cherish forever."

He went on: "Being the son of a Senegalese father, it was a pleasure for me to achieve not only my dream, but my father's dream too. Today, the time has come to open a new chapter. I want to focus on my career with the club and dedicate more precious time to myself and my family."

He concluded: "Because time is precious, and some moments do not come again. My adventure on the pitch with Senegal is drawing to a close, but my bond with this country will remain eternal."

Jakobs sparked plenty of controversy after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, claiming 3 players had suffered food poisoning.

The timing of the symptoms and their severity, he said, pointed to something deliberate.

"I cannot state it categorically, but my personal opinion is that three of our players were poisoned," he added.

"It was not ordinary food poisoning," he continued. "3 players fell at the same time, and it was extremely frightening. I do not want to make accusations, but what happened was not accidental."