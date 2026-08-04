Netherlands star Memphis Depay has caused a major stir in Brazilian football circles after his bold demands for the renewal of his Corinthians contract came to light.

According to the newspaper "Gazeta Esportiva", Depay wants two days per year to use the "Neo Química Arena" stadium for personal occasions. He also wants a private box inside the ground.

His new demands included a 10% increase on the entire financial package previously agreed, which covers salaries, image rights and marketing money. Depay justified the rise by saying it would be transferred in full to his agent.

The club owes the player a basic sum of around 45 million Brazilian reais, a figure that climbs to 77 million reais (about 15 million dollars) once interest and penalties are added. On this debt, Depay agreed to waive the extra fees and accept the original amount in four half-yearly instalments. He stipulated one condition: the debt would revert to its full value of 77 million reais should the club be late paying any instalment.

The new contract is worth 70 million Brazilian reais across two seasons in salaries, image usage rights and marketing money. Here the player's team proposed a clause imposing interest of 1.5% per month and a penalty of 10% in the event of late payment.

Depay also demanded guarantees to secure 14 million reais from the marketing revenues the club has pledged through commercial campaigns featuring the player. He insisted on receiving the full amount even if the club falls short of its target, plus a further 10% on the contract value.

These fresh demands come on top of earlier conditions. Those included a private box at the "Neo Química Arena", 50% of the club's revenues during the contract period, and 20% of title bonuses, along with a portion of future Club World Cup prizes even if he were no longer at the club.

The Corinthians management had rejected the player's previous demands. Depay joined in 2024 and has played 79 matches, scoring 20 goals and winning three titles.