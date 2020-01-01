Aston Villa’s Trezeguet thankful for fans' support

The Egypt international has expressed his gladness with the affection shown towards him since joining the Premier League outfit from Kasimpasa

Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan has expressed his gratitude to fans for the support he has received during his debut season in .

The 25-year-old joined from Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa on July 24, 2019 for a fee of £8.75 million.

In the process, he became Dean Smith’s ninth signing for the Premier League outfit.

More teams

Before football went on a hiatus following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Trezeguet had featured in 24 English topflight appearances – scoring three goals in the process with his maiden effort coming in the 2-1 home defeat to .

Speaking to Aston Villa media, the international reflects on his first season in English football, while owing his performances to supports he’s received from supporters.

“I thank Aston Villa fans for standing with us and I will do everything I can to make them happy.

“I also thank the Egyptian people for their continuous support, I’d like to tell them that I did not achieve this on my own and I hope my future success is not considered my own but a success for the whole of .

“I promise that I will do my best every day to make them and my country proud.”

Aston Villa are in danger of relegating to the Championship following their pitiable position in the log. They are currently 19th having accrued 25 points from 28 games.

Smith’s side went on a five-game losing streak – with their last defeat a 4-0 loss to after which the EPL was postponed amid Covid-19.

However, the ex- man is trying to remain positive as it looks likely that the English elite division would return in June.

“It's tough because you are off-work and not doing the thing you love which is playing football,” he continued.

“You want to train, play matches, go the club, and face daily challenges. This has its effects naturally.

“However, there is a positive side as you get to spend more time with your family and get closer to them."

He also disclosed that he is working hard to uphold his fitness levels from home since the holy month of Ramadan began on 23 April.

“It is very tough because as the day is very long here,” he added.

Article continues below

“When my family in Egypt are breaking the fast, I am still praying the afternoon prayer here.

“There is an extra three to four hours of fasting between here and Egypt, but you have to maintain your health and your weight all the time.

“Our body is our asset as footballers. Particularly in this period because we stay at home most of time, you have to watch your weight and health.”