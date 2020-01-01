Aston Villa’s Trezeguet anticipates Manchester City clash

The Egypt international has spoken of his readiness to give his best when his side take on Pep Guardiola’s men at Villa Park

winger Trezeguet is relishing playing against ‘one of the best teams in the world’ in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The international has been in decent form since his arrival in from last summer, scoring three goals and providing two assists for the Villa Park outfit.

Trezeguet has expressed his readiness for their encounter against Pep Guardiola’s men as he hopes to help his side maintain their Premier League status at the end of the season.

“We play against some of the best teams in the world. In England, there are six or seven teams who can win the and win the Cups,” he told the club website.

“Every game you have to be ready because it is the best level. For me, I give everything in every game for my team.

“I always give everything for my team and for my coach. The next game will be tough because Manchester City are a strong team.

“We are a good team and we’re trying to show people how good we are and that we can get better in every game.

“Many of the players here are in their first year together and we have hope this year because we are trying to get better.

“I hope this year we will stay in the league and take a good position, and next year I promise we will try to do something more in the league.”

Aston Villa, 17th in the Premier League, will hope to clinch their first home win of 2020 against Manchester City at Villa Park.