Aston Villa sign Egypt's Trezeguet from Kasimpasa

The Villa Park outfit has announced the capture of the Egypt international for an undisclosed fee

Mahmoud Trezeguet has joined newly-promoted Premier League club from Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa.

The Clarets and Blue confirmed the transfer on Thursday though it is still subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The winger attracted interest from several clubs this summer after contributing nine goals and nine assists in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Trezeguet becomes Villa's ninth signing of the summer and will team up with compatriot Ahmed Elmohamady.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is upbeat about the qualities Trezeguet will add to his squad when they compete in the English top-flight next season.

"We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’. I’ve watched him a number of times," Smith told the club website.

“He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”

The 24-year-old played for at the 2019 and scored a goal in four matches.