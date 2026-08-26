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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Aston Villa before the offer: Al-Hilal seals the Ollie Watkins deal

Transfers
Premier League
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Aston Villa
O. Watkins
England
Saudi Arabia

How much did the deal cost?

  Al-Hilal have completed the signing of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on "X": "Breaking: Al-Hilal have now reached an agreement on all details of the deal to sign Ollie Watkins, here we go."

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Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

He added: "Exclusive details: Aston Villa have now accepted a final offer worth 58.4 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons for the English striker. Green light from Aston Villa, and the player will travel to Saudi Arabia this week."

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The Saudi club had chased Watkins over recent days in their hunt for a new striker to bolster the front line. The uncertainty over Karim Benzema's future has only sharpened that need, even though the Frenchman has insisted he wants to stay.


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