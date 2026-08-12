Aston Villa have tabled an offer to Bayern Munich for one of their players, a loan with an option to buy, according to a press report. The German club rejected it, holding out for a permanent sale.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of "Sky Sport" reported that midfielder Joao Palhinha struck a full agreement with Aston Villa over personal terms several days ago. The Portuguese is now waiting on the two clubs to reach a deal.

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Villa's sporting director Damian Vidagany had publicly confirmed his club's interest in signing Palhinha, with the team needing to strengthen the midfield after Amadou Onana's cruciate ligament injury.

Bayern, meanwhile, want a permanent sale. They are asking for around 25 to 30 million euros to complete the deal, while Villa prefer a loan with an option to buy. That gap remains the main sticking point holding things up.

Palhinha joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 from Fulham for 51 million euros, plus 5 million euros in add-ons. He never got the role he expected, then spent the 2025-2026 season on loan at Tottenham.



