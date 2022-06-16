Aston Villa 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Aston Villa will open the 2022-23 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Bournemouth.
A first home outing of the campaign, with early transfer activity in the West Midlands helping to ramp up excitement levels, will see Everton pay a visit to Villa Park.
Steven Gerrard is entering his first full campaign as Villans boss, with the former England captain aware of the need to start making positive progress after a 14th-place finish in 2021-22.
GOAL brings you Aston Villa’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Aston Villa Premier League fixture list
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v West Ham United
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Southampton
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Aston Villa
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brentford
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester United
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Aston Villa
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leeds United
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Aston Villa
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Aston Villa
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Aston Villa
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Newcastle United
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Aston Villa
|25/04/2023
|20:00
|Aston Villa v Fulham
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Aston Villa
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Aston Villa v Brighton
Aston Villa tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Aston Villa Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.
Season tickets are still available, with prices for adult seats ranging from £531 to £752.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.