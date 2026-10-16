Asian Player of the Year award: fierce competition between Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan

Bangkok hosts the Asian Football Confederation awards ceremony for 2026, and Saudi hopes are high. Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan have both landed on the shortlist for the continent's best player, going head to head with Iran's Alireza Beiranvand as Saudi football eyes another milestone.

The Asian Football Confederation has announced the final list of nominees for its annual awards, with the ceremony set for 19 November. The wait now begins to discover who takes each of the individual prizes. Top of the bill is the award for Asia's best player, where Saudi football is well represented through Al-Hilal star and national team captain Salem Al-Dawsari and Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan.

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Al-Dawsari wants another chapter added to his continental story. He won the award for Asia's best player in 2022 and 2025, which puts a historic third triumph within reach. The Al-Hilal captain arrives as one of Saudi football's biggest names, and the levels he has hit over the past period back that up.

What a season he produced, too. Al-Hilal finished the 2025-2026 Saudi League campaign in second place without losing a single match, and lifted the King's Cup for the tenth time in their history. Al-Dawsari kept shaping those domestic successes, strengthening his case for the continental award.

Al-Buraikan, meanwhile, is in the running for Asia's best player for the first time. He left an important mark with Al-Ahli Saudi during the 2025-2026 season, scoring the winning goal in the AFC Champions League Elite final to crown his side champions for the second year running.

That goal hands the Saudi striker real momentum in a field packed with continental experience.

His year did not stop at club level. Al-Buraikan started all three of Saudi Arabia's matches at the 2026 World Cup and played his part in their Arabian Gulf Cup triumph, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with three goals. Club brilliance, national team influence, and a year full of significant milestones.

Beiranvand's case rests on a similarly busy 12 months, international and continental. The Iranian was his country's most-used goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup and helped Tractor reach the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League in 2025-2026.

At 34, this is his second nomination after making the list in 2019, completing a three-way contest for one of the most prominent individual awards in Asian football.