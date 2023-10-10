Asian Cup 2023 the ideal opportunity for Qatar to showcase the legacy of 2022 World Cup' - Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim

The CEO of Asian Cup 2023 LOC stated that hosting the Asian Cup will be an opportunity for Qatar to showcase the legacy of the 2022 World Cup.

Opportunity for Qatar to showcase legacy of World Cup

Asian Cup 2023 to be held in Qatar for the third time

Last time Qatar hosted Asian Cup was in 2011

WHAT HAPPENED? After successfully hosting the World Cup in 2022, Qatar are now all set to host yet another international tournament as the Asian Cup 2023 will be held in the country between January 12 and February 10.

Qatar did a phenomenal job in organising the World Cup last year at a grand scale and they will now host the Asian Cup for the third time in their history after 1988 and 2011. As per the Asian Cup 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) CEO Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim, hosting the continental competition will be an opportunity for the country to showcase the legacy of the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the CEO said, "It's very good to see that we were able to showcase the legacy of the 2022 World Cup, in just one year after hosting the World Cup. The first big tournament using seven of the stadiums, infrastructure, transportation, and human resources as well. The same people who worked during the World Cup and delivered it to a high standard will be working here as well. It's a very good opportunity for us. Asia is the biggest continent and Asian Cup is the greatest continental tournament. Of course, it is very important to us. It is the third time we are hosting it, but the first time with a taste of the World Cup.

"For sure, hosting the Asian Cup right after the World Cup is the best way to show the legacy. Ever since we won the bid, we've said this is a tournament for the region, not just Qatar. And this is the best way to celebrate it. We have around 10 Arab teams and it is easier for fans to travel to Doha and participate in this festival."

WHAT NEXT? The Asian Cup will kick off on 12th January 2024, with 24 teams competing for the top honour.